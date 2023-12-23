Early Morning Solo-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Victorville Leaves 1 Injured

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An early morning crash left one person injured on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A solo-vehicle crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Southbound Interstate 15, just north of Main Street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck with major damage after it rolled off the freeway through the perimeter fencing.

Upon their arrival, responders tended to at least one occupant who complained of head pain, but fortunately, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol promptly arrived on the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Although no further details were immediately available, it was noted that the incident did not cause any major disruptions in traffic, as it occurred outside of the lanes.

As of now, no additional information has been provided regarding the crash. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)