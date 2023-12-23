15 freewayAll NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Early Morning Solo-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 15 in Victorville Leaves 1 Injured

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 23, 2023Last Updated: December 23, 2023
A truck rolled after crashing on the SB 15 freeway Saturday. (Gabriel D. Espinoza. VVNG)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – An early morning crash left one person injured on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

A solo-vehicle crash occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Southbound Interstate 15, just north of Main Street.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and found a gray Ford Explorer Sport Trac pickup truck with major damage after it rolled off the freeway through the perimeter fencing.

Upon their arrival, responders tended to at least one occupant who complained of head pain, but fortunately, their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol promptly arrived on the scene and initiated an investigation into the circumstances of the crash.

Although no further details were immediately available, it was noted that the incident did not cause any major disruptions in traffic, as it occurred outside of the lanes.

As of now, no additional information has been provided regarding the crash. To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 23, 2023Last Updated: December 23, 2023

Related Articles

GoFundMe Campaign Launched for 14-Year-Old Victorville Teen, Armando “Mayito” Torres

December 23, 2023

Elizabeth “Liz” Becerra Appointed New Mayor of Victorville After Tie Vote

December 23, 2023
adelanto shooting investigation on mojave drive

Investigation continues into Monday night shooting on Mojave Drive in Adelanto

December 21, 2023
rollover dui crash on santa fe avenue in hesperia

Man arrested for DUI after crashing into a utility pole on Santa Fe Avenue in Hesperia

December 21, 2023
© Copyright www.VVNG.com 2023, All Rights Reserved. | CONTACT US | Legal: Privacy Policy | User Agreement
Back to top button