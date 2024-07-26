Early Morning Shooting in Hesperia Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A shooting incident early Wednesday morning in Hesperia prompted an active investigation by deputies after numerous rounds were fired into a dirt field.

On July 24. 2024, at about 5:56 am, deputies responded to the area of Orchid Avenu and Catalpa Street for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the driver of a white vehicle fired numerous rounds towards a dirt field and fled the location.

“During the investigation, deputies found evidence to corroborate the report,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta. “No reports of injuries or of any home that were struck were found.”

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.





