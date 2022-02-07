Early morning semi crash in Victorville continues to cause significant traffic on SB I-15 freeway

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An early-morning crash involving a semi continues to cause significant traffic for motorists on the southbound I-15 through Victorville on Monday.

It happened at about 5:03 am, on February 7, 2022, along the SB I-15, between Bear Valley Road, near the Desert View Funeral Home and Memorial Park.

For reasons still unknown, the tractor-trailer combination overturned onto its side landing along a drainage culvert that runs between Amargosa Road and the I-15.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

CalTrans employees were called to assist the California Highway Patrol Officers with a hard closure of the no. 3 lane as workers used a forklift to unload and transfer boxes from the enclosed trailer and onto new pallets.

CHP Officer Mike Mumford confirmed there were no injuries and no other vehicles involved. Mumford told VVNG the truck was hauling produce and the cause of the collision is still under investigation.

As of 1:00 pm, the incident continued to cause extended delays and southbound traffic to was backed up to Mojave Drive.

