Early Morning Collision in Apple Valley Leaves Man Dead and Woman Seriously Injured

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 33-year-old man died following a traffic collision involving an SUV and a pickup truck early Wednesday morning in the Town of Apple Valley.

On March 27, 2024, at approximately 12:13 a.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to the collision on Central Road, north of the intersection of Pahute Avenue.

Deputies determined the driver of a green/white Ford Ranger was traveling south on Central Road and getting close to where Pahute Avenue crosses it. At the same time, a silver Dodge Durango was moving north on the same road.

For an unknown reason, the Ford left the roadway causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The Ford crossed into the northbound lane and collided with the oncoming Dodge.

The male driver of the Ford Ranger, a resident of San Bernardino, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The driver of the Dodge Durango, a 47-year-old woman from Phelan, sustained major injuries. She was airlifted to a nearby trauma center and is in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials stated that it’s currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T) responded and are conducting an investigation.

Central Road from Little Beaver Road to Pahute Avenue was closed for about 3 hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with any information or witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Photo: Alex Gomez, HDI)





