Dutch Bros Victorville opening June 2nd

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Dutch Bros Coffee is opening its first Victorville location tomorrow, Wednesday, June 2nd.

The store is located between the now-shuttered John’s Incredible Pizza and the now-demolished Del Taco in the all-new Bear Valley Commons plaza. The Victorville site will be the company’s 463rd shop!

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. All drinks are handcrafted for each customer and guaranteed to satisfy.

(Drinks available at the new location include specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel™ and Nitro Cold Brew coffee. — Photo by Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Its top selling drinks include Dutch classic coffees, Nitro Cold Brew, Dutch Bros Blue Rebel energy drinks, frosts and freezes. Check out the “secret menu” here!

Dutch Bros is stoked to share the “Dutch luv” with the Victorville community through outstanding customer service and killer coffee.

The Victorville store is located at 14788 Bear Valley Road and hours of operation are Sunday-Thursday 5 am to 10 pm; Friday-Saturday 5 am to 11 pm.

The Apple Valley Dutch Bros double-drive thru location opened to the public on November 13, 2020, and has been busy ever since.

