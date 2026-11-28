DUI Suspected In Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Two Drivers On Highway 18 In Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two drivers were taken to a hospital after a crash on State Highway 18 near Rimrock Road on Thanksgiving Day.
The crash was reported at about 5:54 p.m. on Thursday, November 26, 2026.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Jenny Smith told VVNG that the driver of a white Mazda was traveling westbound on Highway 18 toward Rimrock Road when the Mazda rear-ended a red SUV, causing the SUV to spin out of control.
Both drivers were injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment, Smith said.
“Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” Smith said. The crash remains under investigation.
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