Woman dead, another critically injured in off-road Victorville crash, driver arrested for DUI

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A DUI-related off-road crash resulted in the death of a woman and seriously injured a passenger near the Mojave Riverbed in Victorville.

At approximately 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, June 23, 2024, Victorville Police Department deputies and Victorville Fire Department emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash north of Phantom East and Shay Road.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that a black Can-Am carrying four occupants traveled northeast along a dirt road adjacent to Shay Road.

Sheriff’s officials said the vehicle approached an embankment, and attempted to brake, but was unsuccessful. Consequently, the Can-Am veered off the dirt roadway, descended a large embankment, and rolled over.

The accident resulted in significant injuries to a 19-year-old female passenger, who was subsequently transported to a trauma center. Tragically, a second passenger, 61-year-old Cynthia Lynn Lorntzen, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators concluded that the driver, Francisco Enrique Gonzalez, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

Gonzalez, 40, a resident of Adelanto, has a prior DUI conviction from 2017 for violating California Vehicle Code 23152(B) – Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol with a Blood Alcohol Content of 0.08 Percent or Higher. Due to the circumstances, Gonzalez was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for P.C. 187(A) – Murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information online at We-Tip.





