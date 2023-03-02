DUI driver arrested following a hit and run crash in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 32-year-old Hesperia woman is being held on a $250,000 bail after a DUI crash Wednesday evening in Victorville.

It happened on March 1, 2023, at approximately 6:48 p.m., at the intersection of Bear Valley Road and Jacaranda Road.

According to the Victorville Police Department, witnesses reported the suspect’s vehicle, a white Kia Optima, collided with a red Ford Explorer and then continued driving westbound on Bear Valley Road. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

The driver of the Explorer, a 62-year-old female, and her passenger, a 19-year-old female, were transported to a local hospital.

Deputies located the suspect’s vehicle occupied by the driver, Casey Tuff, around Ridgecrest and Francesca Road in Victorville.

According to a sheriff’s news release, “Tuff had obvious signs of being under the influence of alcohol and was uncooperative when deputies attempted a field sobriety test.”

She was arrested for felony driving under the influence causing bodily injury, felony driving under the influence with blood alcohol level over .08%, and felony hit and run with injuries.

Anyone with information about this investigation is urged to contact Deputy Wolff with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

