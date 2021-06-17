Drugs and guns found during a traffic stop in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A traffic stop in Hesperia resulted in two men being arrested along with police finding narcotics and firearms inside the vehicle, officials said.

It happened at about 3:35 am, on Monday June 15th when Deputy Holguin initiated the stop on a 2001 Chevy Suburban near Bear Valley Road and Cypress Avenue for multiple code violations.

According to a sheriff’s news release, the driver identified as Joseph Fleisher, 29, a resident of Los Angeles, that he was in possession of a BB rifle. Deputy Holguin removed Fleisher from the vehicle and detained him.

The passenger, 29-year-old David Garcia, a resident of Hesperia, was also removed from the vehicle and was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.

“During a search of the vehicle, numerous firearms, processed/packaged marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms, ammunition of various calibers, and a large amount of US currency were located,” stated the release.



Fleisher and Garcia were arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. Fleisher was booked for HS11351, HS11370.1(a), PC182(a)(1), PC29800(a)(1), PC30305(a)(1), and PC33215. Garcia was booked for HS11370.1(a), PC12022.1(b), PC182(a)(1), PC29800(a)(1), and PC30305(a)(1).



Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Hesperia Police Department at (760) 947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.