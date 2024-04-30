Driver Unhurt After Crashing into Utility Pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –No injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a wooden utility pole Monday morning in the City of Hesperia.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 8:00 am, on April 29, 2024, along Mariposa Road, south of Joshua Street, where the roadway curves along the I-15 freeway.

Emergency personnel evaluated the male driver of the white Hyundai IONIQ in the back of an ambulance before he declined medical transportation.

At about 2:00 pm, Southern California Edison employees remained at the scene as they continued to replace the damaged pole.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.





