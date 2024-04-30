 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Driver Unhurt After Crashing into Utility Pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 29, 2024 | 5:46 pmLast Updated: April 29, 2024 | 5:47 pm
Driver Unhurt After Crashing into Utility Pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –No injuries were reported after a vehicle slammed into a wooden utility pole Monday morning in the City of Hesperia.

The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 8:00 am, on April 29, 2024, along Mariposa Road, south of Joshua Street, where the roadway curves along the I-15 freeway.

Emergency personnel evaluated the male driver of the white Hyundai IONIQ in the back of an ambulance before he declined medical transportation.

Driver Unhurt After Crashing into Utility Pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

At about 2:00 pm, Southern California Edison employees remained at the scene as they continued to replace the damaged pole.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

Driver Unhurt After Crashing into Utility Pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

More Local News

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupApril 29, 2024 | 5:46 pmLast Updated: April 29, 2024 | 5:47 pm

More Local News

Adelanto Man Arrested for Attempted Murder After Stabbing Girlfriend Multiple Times

April 29, 2024
Victorville Councilwoman Blanca Gomez arrested (photo courtesy the City of Hesperia)

Nonprofit prepares to fight charges against Victorville City Councilwoman Blanca Gomez

April 28, 2024
mountain lion captured inside shed in hesperia

Mountain Lion Found in Hesperia Shed, to be Released Back into the Wild

April 28, 2024

Pedestrian struck by SUV Saturday night on Peach Avenue in Hesperia

April 27, 2024
Back to top button