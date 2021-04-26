Driver under influence of marijuana crashes into cop car in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old driver was found to be under the influence of marijuana after crashing into a parked cop car in Victorville.

It happened on April 25, 2021, while deputies from the Victorville Police Department were investigating a non-injury hit and run collision on Village Drive, near Clovis Street.

As deputies were wrapping up the investigation at the scene, Gabriel Valencia was traveling westbound on Village Drive. According to a news release, “as Valencia approached the scene and two patrol vehicles with their emergency lights activated, he failed to stop and collided with one of the patrol vehicles.”

(Officials said the patrol vehicle was unoccupied, and no injuries were sustained. Photo courtesy of Victorville Police Department)

During the investigation, deputies determined Valencia was under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for driving under the influence of drugs.

As a reminder, under California Vehicle Code Section 23152(f) it is unlawful to drive under the influence of drugs, including marijuana.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

