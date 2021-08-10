Driver trapped in vehicle after crashing under semi trailer in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was airlifted after a traffic collision between an 18-wheeler and a sedan left the driver trapped underneath the trailer of the big rig.

It happened at about 3:26 pm, on Monday, August 9, 2021, at the intersection of the Stoddard Wells Road and the northbound I-15 off-ramp in Victorville.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the reporting party in a semi reported that a vehicle was completely underneath the trailer with the driver trapped inside.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

Crews from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded and located a white 2021 Hyundai Sonata and a 2014 International TranStar 8600 blocking the roadway.

Using the jaws of life, firefighters cut a portion of the roof and removed the male driver who was conscious and alert from the mangled vehicle.

Deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department blocked traffic on Stoddard Wells Road while a CHP helicopter landed in the roadway and subsequently airlifted the driver to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station.

