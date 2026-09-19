Driver Trapped In Overturned Car, Airlifted After Crash On Wilson Ranch Road In Phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A three-vehicle crash Friday evening left a driver trapped inside an overturned vehicle and resulted in the injured patient being airlifted to a hospital.

The crash was reported at approximately 7:44 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2026, on Wilson Ranch Road near Avenal Street.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and reported an overturned vehicle with one person trapped and requiring extrication.

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According to California Highway Patrol incident logs, three vehicles were involved in the crash, including an unknown type of sedan that overturned onto its roof.

The logs indicated a man in his mid-40s was trapped inside the upside-down vehicle with a laceration to his head and significant bleeding.

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Firefighters requested an airship to respond and land at the scene. Mercy Air 2 responded to the crash and landed near the scene before subsequently airlifting the injured patient to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Firefighters also requested a hard closure of Wilson Ranch Road while emergency crews worked at the crash site.

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The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s Victorville station.

This is a developing story, and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

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