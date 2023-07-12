Driver trapped after SUV overturns from a parking lot in Oak Hills

All NewsFeaturedOak Hills

man injured in crash on caliente road in oak hills

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man was transported to a local hospital after his SUV overturned, leaving him trapped inside.

It happened at about 3:19 pm, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, along the 6500 block of Caliente Road.

Based on preliminary reports, the Lexus SUV was in the parking lot of the Keller Williams Realty building and went over a block retaining wall, and landed on its side in the adjacent empty lot.

San Bernardino County Firefighters arrived on scene and extricated the male from the vehicle. As a precaution, he was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

