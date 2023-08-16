Elderly man trapped after rollover crash on Rocksprings Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An elderly man was trapped in his vehicle after a rollover crash Tuesday afternoon in Apple Valley.

It happened at about 2:30 pm, on August 15, 2023, on Rock Springs Road near Deep Creek Road.

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene and confirmed an elderly male was trapped in the vehicle and would require extrication.

Using the jaws of life, firefighters were able to free the man from the mangled silver Scion TC. The male was transported by ambulance with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries. CHP logs reported that animal control was advised to respond for a small Pomeranian dog.

A member of the Victor Valley News Group on Facebook commented the following:

I’m one of the person’s who pulled over after having to slam on my breaks when the vehicle infront of me had to slam on their’s, I pulled over because I witnessed the huge cloud of smoke and realized someone had rolled their vehicle, it looked really bad, and I pulled over, and ran to the scene incase CPR/FirstAid would be needed, it was indeed a older gentleman I’m assuming between 70-80 years old, his precious pomeranian pup I think might of been ejected from his vehicle as she was found in major distress, panting hard, scared walking near by the vehicle, the driver was able to speak to me and gave me his pup’s name, myself and another standby brought the pup ice water, and luckily I still had water in my canteen, we poured water on pup’s head and mouth. The gentleman is alive, didn’t seem he had any serious injuries, it did seem his foot and leg was pinned under his door. Ambulance took him, and his pup was transported to a local animal shelter to get checked out for any internal injuries. I’m praying for them both, and glad honored that I was driving by from work at the time it happened. There was a couple of young men that stopped that were very helpful….thank you ALL! I’m so glad these kind people stopped to assist. Also God defenitely was protecting this older gentleman, he is very blessed to be alive, and he could of been injured a lot worse, or even demised. *Marlene Pizana

The official cause of the accident is under investigation.

