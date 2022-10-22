Driver transported by ambulance after rollover crash on Mariposa Rd in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash was transported by ambulance to a local hospital early Saturday morning.

It happened at about 6:30 am, on October 22, 2022, along Mariposa Road, south of Eucalyptus Street where the roadway curves near the I-15 freeway.

San Bernardino County Fire responded to the incident and located the black 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 in the dirt shoulder. The male adult driver was placed into an ambulance and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Based on preliminary reports, the vehicle was traveling northbound on Mariposa Road when it lost control and rolled multiple times before coming to a stop on its wheels.

Deputies said they were looking into if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Police Department.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)