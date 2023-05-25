Driver rescued from Jeep stuck in Mojave River near Rock Springs Road in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man off-roading in his Jeep had to be rescued after he got stuck in the Mojave River on Thursday.

At about 11:45 am, on May 25, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire was requested to respond for a water rescue along Rock Springs Road, west of Deep Creek Road.

Firefighters arrived and located a black Jeep stuck in the moving waters with the male driver still inside. The swift water rescue team was advised to respond and assist. A couple of suited-up firefighters entered the water and were able to assist the driver. He was not injured and was helped out of the water to safety.

Kelly Craig along with his truck “Big Red” belong to a local group of volunteers known as Desert Recovery group on Facebook that respond quickly to assist offroaders stuck in usually not-so-easy situations. Big Red did just that and helped pull the Jeep out of the water.

An Apple Valley Fire Protection District pickup truck also became stuck in soft sand and also required assistance getting towed out.

Rock Springs Road was temporarily closed in both directions for the safety of emergency personnel while they conducted the rescue operation.

Download the My VVNG App today HERE or Search “MY VVNG” in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store to join our new community platform.



To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

(Scroll down to leave a comment.)