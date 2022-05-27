All News
Driver rescued after car crashes through fence along Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver of a car that crashed into a fence on Summit Valley Road was rescued after being trapped Friday morning.
The solo-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 9:08 am, May 27, 2022 on Summit Valley Road near Carmine Street and Starlight Street.
Emergency crews responded and found the male driver trapped inside the red sedan, with a large wooden post lodged through the driver-side windshield.
According to CHP logs, the vehicle overturned and landed on its wheels after crashing through the fence.
First responders were able to get the driver out of the vehicle. He was accessed at the scene for minor injuries.
The driver stated he was on his way home from working an overnight shift.
The incident did not cause any road closures on Summit Valley Road.
The cause of the crash is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.
