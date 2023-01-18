Driver of Tesla killed after slamming into semi-truck in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The driver of a Tesla was killed after slamming into a semi-truck Tuesday night.

The crash was reported at 8:04 p.m. in front of the Food4Less grocery store located on the 16200 block of Bear Valley Road and 5th Avenue.

Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department and deputies with the Victorville Police responded and found the Tesla with major damage.

The force of the collision caused the blue Tesla to become lodged underneath the semi-truck, lifting the rear tires of the semi-truck off the ground.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver of the semi-truck did not sustain injuries.

Gabriel D. Espinoza – VVNG

A witness said they heard the impact, however, did not hear the sound of brakes leading up to the crash.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Bear Valley Road, just east of 5th Avenue. Debris was scattered from the point of impact to just west of 5th Avenue where the semi-truck came to rest, dragging the car with it.

Westbound Bear Valley Road was shut down at 5th Avenue for an unknown duration as authorities investigated.

The person who died in the collision will be identified once the next of kin has been notified.

No further details were immediately available.

A tire fell off the Tesla. – Gabriel D. Espinoza – VVNG

