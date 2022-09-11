All News
Driver of classic hot rod airlifted after crashing in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic hot rod was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing Saturday afternoon in Apple Valley.
It happened at about 2:21 pm, on September 10, 2022, along Bear Valley Road, east of Deep Creek Road.
The vehicle was traveling westbound when for reasons unknown the vehicle made a hard right and rolled into the desert. Apple Valley Fire responded to the incident and extricated the driver from the vehicle.
A helicopter was requested to land at St. Mary’s hospital and the driver was subsequently flown to a trauma center. The driver was alert and airlifted more as a precaution considering the extent of damage to the vehicle.
VVNG has not been able to verify the correct year or make/model of the classic vehicle. If you know it, leave a comment below.
The cause of the accident is currently under investigation by the Apple Valley Police Department.
