Driver Narrowly Escapes Serious Injury as Vehicle Collides with Train in Cajon Pass

Cajon Pass, California – A driver miraculously escaped serious injury when their vehicle was struck by a train in the Cajon Pass on Tuesday night, November 21, 2023.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) logs, around 6:50 p.m., the driver reached out to report that their vehicle had become immobilized on the train tracks on Swarthout Canyon Rd, near N Cajon Blvd.

Realizing the imminent danger, the CHP promptly contacted Union Pacific Railroad, urging them to inspect the area and halt any oncoming trains.

Despite the concerted efforts to stop the train and free the stranded vehicle from the gravel area, a Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train collided with it approximately 27 minutes later, at around 7:17 p.m. Astonishingly, the driver managed to safely exit the vehicle just moments before impact, avoiding potentially life-threatening injuries.

Following the incident, BNSF officials have commenced an extensive investigation. However, at this stage, they are still analyzing another traffic hazard involving a vehicle stranded on the tracks in a separate location.

Until their assessment is complete, they will be unable to provide further details regarding the circumstances of this particular incident.

The prompt response from emergency personnel and the quick thinking of the driver prevented what could have been a catastrophic outcome. A potential tragedy was averted due to their decisive actions of exiting the vehicle.

The driver’s narrow escape serves as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant and taking all necessary precautions on the road.

We will provide updates as new details emerge regarding this incident.

