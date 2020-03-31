Driver killed, passenger airlifted after car slams into back of semi on I-15 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed and his passenger was airlifted to a trauma center after crashing into the back of a moving semi on the I-15 freeway in Hesperia.

It happened at about 1:30 am, on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, along the northbound I-15, just north of the Main Street off-ramp.

For reasons still under investigation, a 2003 silver Honda Accord occupied by two males, slammed into the back of tractor-trailer combination.

The impact caused the vehicle to crush underneath the semi, leaving the people inside trapped underneath the mangled vehicle.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the incident and pronounced the driver deceased and requested an airship to transport the passenger to a trauma center.

California Highway Patrol officers temporarily stopped traffic and allowed the helicopter to land on the freeway. An update on the condition of the male airlifted was not available.

Serena Alazae Garza was traveling in the fast lane behind the Honda and witnessed the crash. According to Serena, the Honda was traveling at average speeds when it started swerving to the right and crashed into the left of the semi.

“It is 100% to my belief and the other 2 who witnessed that the driver fell asleep,” stated Serena.

Serena shared a 10-second clip of the crash in the Victor Valley News Group VVNG.com on Facebook showing sparks flying from the vehicle as it was briefly dragged by the semi.

Serena spoke with the driver of the semi who told her, he felt as if someone bumped him then he had noticed smoke and that’s when he slowed down to pull over.

The California Highway Patrol Victorville station is handling the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

(Photo by Serena Alazae Garza)

