Driver killed on Mariposa Road in Victorville identified as a 25-year-old man
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night on Mariposa Road was identified as Ruben Navarro, 25, a resident of Victorville.
It happened at about 8:13 pm, on November 16, 2022, near the Scandia Family Fun Center and involved a silver 2018 Hyundai Sonata, a silver 2018 Dodge Ram, and a white 2014 Nissan Altima.
The Victorville Fire Department along with American Medical Response responded to the incident and pronounced the driver of the Hyundai deceased at the scene. Firefighters reported three other people had minor injuries.
Deputy J. Mata and Deputy A. Juarez with the Victorville Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) assumed the collision investigation.
Sheriff’s officials determined Navarro was driving the Hyundai northbound on Mariposa Road and drove into oncoming traffic at approximately 80 mph, colliding with a 2018 Dodge Ram and then a 2014 Nissan Altima.
The occupants of the Dodge Ram were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries or precautionary measures. The occupants of the Nissan Altima were not injured.
Officials said that based on preliminary findings, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
This investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact Deputy J. Mata or Deputy A. Juarez with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.
