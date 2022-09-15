Driver killed in Wednesday morning crash on NB I-15 freeway in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A stretch of the northbound I-15 freeway in Hesperia was closed Wednesday morning due to a fatal traffic accident investigation.

It happened at about 4:50 am, on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, north of the Main Street off-ramp.

Firefighters with San Bernardino County Fire responded and pronounced the driver of a black Toyota Camry deceased at the scene. The driver of a Chevy Malibu sustained minor injuries.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

After the collision, the Camry came to a stop along Amargosa Road with extensive damage to the driver’s side.

The Malibu ended up between both k-rails inside of the construction area and sustained most of the damage to the driver’s side. A tractor-trailer semi pulled over ahead of the scene and CHP photographed the rear of the truck where it had visible minor damage.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station are investigating what caused the accident. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

(Photo — Fernando Henry)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.