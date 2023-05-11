Driver killed in two vehicle crash involving a train on D Street in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a two-vehicle accident involving a train as Arturo Pena, 33, a resident of Barstow.

It happened on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at approximately 8:30 p.m., in the 16000 block of north D Street. The collision involved a white Ford SUV and a gray Chevrolet SUV, and a BNSF train.

Deputies Wolff and Cote with the Major Accident Investigation Team responded to the incident ans assumed the investigation.

Sherffi’s officials determined Arturo Pena was traveling southbound on D Street when he crossed into the opposing lanes of traffic, colliding with the Chevrolet. The collision caused the Ford to exit the roadway and overturn down an embankment.

“It came to rest on train tracks in the path of an oncoming train. The northbound train was unable to stop before colliding with the Ford,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Arturo Pena was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two of the occupants of the gray Chevrolet were transported to a local hospital for complaints of pain. Officials said six juveniles and two adults were in the Chevrolet at the time of the crash.



This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy Wolff at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

