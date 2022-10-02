Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash on El Evado Road and Maverick Place in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A single-vehicle crash in Victorville on Saturday left the sole occupant dead.

It happened at about 2:44 pm, on October 1, 2022, near Maverick Place and Carter Road in the community of Brentwood.

Emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle traffic collision and located the green older model two-door Buick Regal that had crashed into a high-voltage electricity box and a brick wall.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

According to witnesses, the driver was unconscious and pulled out of the mangled vehicle by Good Samaritans. First responders performed life-saving measures at the scene before he was rushed by ground ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

After the crash, some residents experienced a brief power outage and others reported hearing a loud pop and smoke coming from the electric box that was moved from its platform.

El Evado Road was temporarily closed in both directions while Southern California Edison employees worked on ensuring the underground system was de-energized and that it was safe for officers to work in the area.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The investigation by the Victorville Police Department is ongoing and additional information will be updated as it becomes available. The idetintify of the deceased

