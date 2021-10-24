Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash in Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a solo vehicle traffic collision in Lucerne Valley.

It happened on October 24, 2021, at about 1:30 am, in the area of Bluebird Lane and Cove Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a white Chevy Trailblazer overturned into the desert.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and pronounced the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP office.

