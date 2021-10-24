All News
Driver killed in solo-vehicle crash in Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed in a solo vehicle traffic collision in Lucerne Valley.
It happened on October 24, 2021, at about 1:30 am, in the area of Bluebird Lane and Cove Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a white Chevy Trailblazer overturned into the desert.
San Bernardino County Fire responded and pronounced the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle deceased at the scene. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP office.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News7 days ago
Lucerne Valley USD school board passes resolution against COVID-19 vaccination mandates
-
All News6 days ago
Woman robbed at gunpoint after using ATM in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
Apple Valley teen killed in hit and run crash identified; Gofundme launched
-
All News5 days ago
Suspect leaves 14-year-old dead after hit and run in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcycle stolen during a burglary at B&B Cycles in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Driver critically injured after head-on crash with a semi on US 395 in Victorville
-
Adelanto News3 days ago
4 arrested in connection with attempted murder and carjacking in Adelanto
-
All News5 days ago
Oxygen tanks, diesel filters stolen from Hi Grade Materials in Lucerne Valley