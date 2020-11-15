All News
Driver killed in solo crash on D Street in Victorville Sunday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man driving a Toyota Scion was killed Sunday morning after he hit a brick wall in Victorville.
It happened at 1:57 AM, November 15, 2020, on D Street between First and Second Streets in a parking lot next to the Beck Oil fueling station.
Despite First Responders performing life-saving measures on the man, he was pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital a short time later.
Preliminary reports suggest the driver was traveling eastbound on D Street when the driver lost control for an unknown reason, causing the vehicle to collide into the wall and catch fire.
Authorities have not identified the driver.
D Street remained open in both directions, however, officials shut down southbound lanes of traffic for both First and Second Streets for an investigation.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Deputy Bennington or Deputy Lee with the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
Caught on camera: Elderly man beaten, carjacked at gas station in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Father and son arrested for attempted murder in Apple Valley
-
All News4 days ago
1 person airlifted from Highway 395 crash in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Major crash shuts down Village Drive in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
Hesperia rape suspect arrested, additional victims sought
-
All News2 days ago
3rd shooting reported at 7th and Tatum in Victorville within 2 weeks
-
All News6 days ago
UPDATE: Missing Person Located
-
All News23 hours ago
Motorcycle rider airlifted after crash on Sequoia Street in Hesperia