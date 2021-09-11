All News
Driver killed in rollover crash along Arrowhead Lake Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — California Highway Patrol officers investigated a single-vehicle fatal crash Friday evening in Hesperia.
It happened at about 6:15 pm, on September 10, 2021, along the 6200 block of Arrowhead Lake Road, near the Joshua Inn Bar.
Based on preliminary details, the vehicle was southbound at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons the vehicle went airborne and left the roadway. The vehicle, a white Nissan 370Z landed several hundred feet away on its roof inside the yard of a private residence.
San Bernardino County Firefighters reported the vehicle rolled multiple times and the vehicle sustained a total roof collapse. They also reported extrication would be required and confirmed a single driver deceased at the scene of the crash.
Per reports, firefighters searched the area for other possible victims ejected during the crash. Sheriff’s helicopter 40king2 responded to assist with an aerial search of the area, per CHP logs.
The Victorville CHP station is handling the investigation and the identity of the deceased driver will be released by the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
