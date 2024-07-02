 
Driver Killed in Patrol Vehicle Crash in Apple Valley ID'd as Daniel Stuardo Perez

July 1, 2024 | 5:06 pm
Driver Killed in Patrol Vehicle Crash in Apple Valley Identified as Daniel Stuardo Perez

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver killed in a crash involving a sheriff’s patrol vehicle in the Town of Apple Valley was identified as 29-year-old Daniel Stuardo Perez.

On Saturday, June 29, 2024, at around 4:02 p.m., a deputy from the Apple Valley Police Department was involved in a collision on Bear Valley Road while responding to a priority call with emergency lights and sirens activated, officials said.

According to a written statement, the incident occurred when the driver of a Toyota Corolla, traveling eastbound on Bear Valley Road near Kiowa Road, attempted to make a left turn into a parking lot and collided with the patrol vehicle.

Driver Killed in Patrol Vehicle Crash in Apple Valley Identified as Daniel Stuardo Perez

Daniel was pronounced deceased at the scene. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His name was not released to the public.

Bear Valley Road, between Kiowa Road and Snapping Turtle, was closed for several hours while the investigation was conducted.

Individuals with information about the incident are asked to contact the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Anonymous tips can be submitted via the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or through the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

Driver Killed in Patrol Vehicle Crash in Apple Valley Identified as Daniel Stuardo Perez

Noemi Rosales created a GoFundMe campaign for her nephew Daniel.

“We are asking anyone who can please donate and help us give him a proper funeral. I appreciate all the love we have received from so many of you. It’s a very difficult time for my sister and family,” stated Noemi.

She said Daniel was the most hardworking and generous young man you could ever meet. He was the middle son of five boys and a very loving, kind person. We know now he is resting, and he will surely be missed by many of us. Rest in paradise, Daniel.

Thank you again, any little bit helps the family. God bless! Link to donate: Honoring Daniel: Support His Final Journey

Daniel
(Gofundme)

Related Article: Police Car Involved in Fatal Accident Causes Road Closure on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley


Related Article: Police Car Involved in Fatal Accident Causes Road Closure on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley


Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 1, 2024 | 5:06 pmLast Updated: July 1, 2024 | 6:38 pm

