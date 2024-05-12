Driver killed in Mother’s Day crash on Rock Springs Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened on Mother’s Day Sunday in the City of Hesperia.

The two-vehicle traffic accident was reported at 3:11 PM on May 12, 2024, on Rock Springs Road, near Glendale Avenue.

The collision involved a white older model Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck and a white Jeep Renegade.

Firefighters arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the truck deceased on scene. Four occupants in the Jeep were reported to have minor injuries.

Public Works personnel set up a hard road closure for traffic heading eastbound traffic on Rock Springs Road and Glendale Road. Westbound remained open with motorists using the dirt shoulder to drive around the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.





(Scroll Down To Comment)