 
All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Driver killed in Mother’s Day crash on Rock Springs Road in Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 12, 2024 | 4:27 pmLast Updated: May 12, 2024 | 4:27 pm
fatal crash on rock springs road in hesperia on mothers day

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident that happened on Mother’s Day Sunday in the City of Hesperia. 

The two-vehicle traffic accident was reported at 3:11 PM on May 12, 2024, on Rock Springs Road, near Glendale Avenue. 

The collision involved a white older model Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck and a white Jeep Renegade. 

Firefighters arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the truck deceased on scene. Four occupants in the Jeep were reported to have minor injuries.

Public Works personnel set up a hard road closure for traffic heading eastbound traffic on Rock Springs Road and Glendale Road. Westbound remained open with motorists using the dirt shoulder to drive around the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

More Local News

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupMay 12, 2024 | 4:27 pmLast Updated: May 12, 2024 | 4:27 pm

More Local News

19-year-old shot and killed at Motel 6 in Victorville, suspect arrested

May 11, 2024

Semi Jackknifed on southbound I-15 near Dale Evans Parkway on Friday evening

May 11, 2024

Authorities Search for Suspect After Robbery at JC Penney in Victorville

May 11, 2024
car fire on southbound 15 freeway at ranchero road in hesperia

Vehicle Fire on SB I-15 Freeway Causes Traffic Delays Saturday in Hesperia

May 11, 2024
Back to top button