Driver killed in crash on Summit Valley Road identified as 57-year-old Hesperia man

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a head-on traffic collision Monday evening in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:47 pm, on May 22, 2023, on Summit Valley Road between Agate and Telephone Canyon Roads.

San Bernardino County Fire along with deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station responded to the scene and upon arrival located a silver 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander and a white 2019 Chevy Traverse, both with major damage.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

Firefighters pronounced the driver of the Mitsubishi deceased at the scene. He was later identified by the coroner’s office as Steve L. McClune, 57, a resident of Hesperia.

Two other people were transported from the scene by ground ambulances with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

The city of Hesperia Public Works responded and set up a hard closure of Summit Valley Road between Ranchero Road and Bandicott Trail for several hours.

The official cause of the accident is under investigation and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

(Photo by Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

