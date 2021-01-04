Driver killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and a second was critically injured following a head-on crash in Hesperia.

It happened at 10:39 am on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the 11600 block of Mariposa Road, near Sycamore Street.

San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash and located one driver trapped inside a silver Toyota pickup truck and requiring extrication.

A male driver inside a gray four door sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Firefighters requested a medical helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift the driver of the truck to an out of area trauma center.

Mariposa Road is currently closed in both directions as the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team processes the scene.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.