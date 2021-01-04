All News
Driver killed in head-on crash Monday morning in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — One person was killed and a second was critically injured following a head-on crash in Hesperia.
It happened at 10:39 am on Monday, January 4, 2021, in the 11600 block of Mariposa Road, near Sycamore Street.
San Bernardino County Firefighters responded to the two-vehicle crash and located one driver trapped inside a silver Toyota pickup truck and requiring extrication.
A male driver inside a gray four door sedan was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Firefighters requested a medical helicopter to land at Desert Valley Hospital and airlift the driver of the truck to an out of area trauma center.
Mariposa Road is currently closed in both directions as the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team processes the scene.
This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
