Driver killed in front of Desert View Cemetery after their SUV runs off freeway in Victorville 

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night in Victorville.

The traffic collision was reported at 7:44 PM on March 29, 2022 on Amargosa Road between Bear Valley Road and Main Street.

According to the CHP logs, the vehicle is as a green 2004 GMC Yukon that was traveling southbound on the I-15 freeway, when for reasons unknown, the driver went off the roadway and crashed through the perimeter fence of the freeway.

When authorities arrived on scene they determined the driver had been ejected from the SUV during the collision causing fatal injuries. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported, and no other vehicles were involved.

(Gabriel Espinoza/VVNG)

A stretch of Amargosa Road between Bear Valley and Main Street was shut down as authorities investigated the collision.

No further details were immediately available as of 9:20 PM.

