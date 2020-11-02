Driver killed in fiery crash on National Trails Highway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed when a car drove off the road and erupted into flames.

At about 11:56 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020, deputies from the Victorville Police Department and personnel from Victorville Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision on National Trails Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 2002 Chevrolet had left the roadway down an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on its side and caught fire, officials said.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. Officials said the identity of the deceased is pending investigation by the Sheriff’s Coroner Division.

Family and friends on social media said the person killed in the crash was a woman and a mother to eight children.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy C. DeKeyrel or Deputy T. Wetzel at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

