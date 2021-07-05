Driver killed in early morning crash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 4th of July in Hesperia.

It happened at 4:07 am, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads.

San Bernardino County Fire pronounced the driver of a silver 2004 Mazda3 deceased at the scene. A white sheet was draped over the driver’s side of the vehicle.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

One witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and for unknown reasons veered and collided with the traffic signal light pole in front of the Walgreens. The impact caused the motor of the Mazda to be thrown onto the sidewalk and the bumper to wrap around the large steel pole.

A security guard from a nearby business told VVNG he heard the impact but he never heard the sound of the brakes.

The identity of the deceased individual will be released pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

(Hugo C. Valdez)

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

