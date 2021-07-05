All News
Driver killed in early morning crash on Bear Valley Road in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the 4th of July in Hesperia.
It happened at 4:07 am, on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at the intersection of Bear Valley and Hesperia Roads.
San Bernardino County Fire pronounced the driver of a silver 2004 Mazda3 deceased at the scene. A white sheet was draped over the driver’s side of the vehicle.
One witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and for unknown reasons veered and collided with the traffic signal light pole in front of the Walgreens. The impact caused the motor of the Mazda to be thrown onto the sidewalk and the bumper to wrap around the large steel pole.
A security guard from a nearby business told VVNG he heard the impact but he never heard the sound of the brakes.
The identity of the deceased individual will be released pending notification of next of kin. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News1 day ago
Family searching for missing young couple from Apple Valley
-
All News3 days ago
Man killed in head-on crash Wednesday in Apple Valley
-
All News5 days ago
Transient wanted for murder in Victorville arrested after attempted murder in Auburn
-
All News6 days ago
17-year-old killed at Victorville house party ID’d, suspect arrested
-
All News5 days ago
Chase Bank in Hesperia Robbed Tuesday afternoon
-
All News6 days ago
Authorities target multiple illegal marijuana grows in Apple Valley
-
All News2 days ago
One killed another airlifted after fiery crash on Village Drive in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Victorville City settles wrongful death suit for $2.5 million after 2017 drowning