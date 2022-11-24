Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the 26-year-old male driver killed in a crash Tuesday as Christian J. Thomas, of Victorville.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported just before 4 p.m., November 22, 2022, on Stoddard Wells Road near the River Ranch Mobile Home Park located at 15819 Stoddard wells road, just north of D Street, and involved a white older model Honda with major damage, according to a previously published VVNG article.

Thomas was pronounced deceased by medical personnel upon arrival after his vehicle struck a Southern California Edison utility pole, causing the car to overturn and pining the vehicle against the pole.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

The Victorville Police Department assisted with a road closure that shut down Stoddard Wells Road at D Street, just south of the entrance to the River Ranch Mobile Homa Park, for several hours, as authorities investigated.

“I lost you tonight. And I can’t even function. You were my firstborn, and I can’t believe your gone. It’s like a dream. I love you Christian Thomas. Rest in Paradise my baby boy,” wrote Gina Carnell, the mother of Christian Thomas.

According to friends of Thomas, he leaves behind two young children and their mother.

