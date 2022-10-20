All News
Driver killed in crash on National Trails Highway ID’d as Helendale man
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man killed in a traffic accident in Oro Grande as 27-year-old Kyle S. Sesslerm, a resident of Helendale.
It happened on October 14, 2022, at about 12:15 pm, on National Trails Highway, north of Polish Lane and across from the CalPortland Cement Factory.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Kyle was driving a silver Kia Spectra northbound at a high rate of speed. A 36-year-old female was driving a white BMW 340 I southbound along with a 3-year-old female passenger.
For reasons still under investigation, the Kia suddenly turned left and collided with the front of the BMW. After the crash, both vehicles came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway.
San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Kia deceased at the scene. Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the child to Loma Linda University Medical Center, for moderate injuries.
The female driver, a resident of Helendale, was also transported by ambulance with major injuries.
The CHP Victorville station said the crash is still under investigation and it’s unknown whether drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Related Article: National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident
More Stories
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
National Trails Highway in Oro Grande closed due to a fatal traffic accident
-
All News6 days ago
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast this weekend for the Victor Valley
-
All News6 days ago
BNSF locomotive catches fire near Summit Valley Road in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
Two drivers killed in Sunday night crash in Hesperia
-
All News3 days ago
16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified
-
All News2 days ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Kicks Off Operation Consequences in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Local Entrepreneur Competes on Wes Bergmann’s Live in Docuseries “The Blox”
-
15 freeway2 days ago
Overturned semi causes traffic on the southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville