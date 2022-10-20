Driver killed in crash on National Trails Highway ID’d as Helendale man

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man killed in a traffic accident in Oro Grande as 27-year-old Kyle S. Sesslerm, a resident of Helendale.

It happened on October 14, 2022, at about 12:15 pm, on National Trails Highway, north of Polish Lane and across from the CalPortland Cement Factory.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Kyle was driving a silver Kia Spectra northbound at a high rate of speed. A 36-year-old female was driving a white BMW 340 I southbound along with a 3-year-old female passenger.

For reasons still under investigation, the Kia suddenly turned left and collided with the front of the BMW. After the crash, both vehicles came to rest on the west shoulder of the highway.

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the driver of the Kia deceased at the scene. Firefighters requested a helicopter to airlift the child to Loma Linda University Medical Center, for moderate injuries.

The female driver, a resident of Helendale, was also transported by ambulance with major injuries.

The CHP report stated weather conditions on the day of the crash were dry, clear, and calm winds.

The CHP Victorville station said the crash is still under investigation and it’s unknown whether drugs and or alcohol were a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

