Driver killed in crash on I-15 in the Cajon Pass identified as Rancho Cucamonga man
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed in a rear-end crash on the I-15 in the Cajon Pass was identified as Phillip Laurence Rincon, 40, a resident of Rancho Cucamonga.
The two-vehicle collision was reported on July 25, 2021, at about 4:00 am on the northbound 15, south of Oak Hill Road.
According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the collision occurred when the driver of a BMW rear-ended a Toyota sedan. The Toyota was at slow speeds and swerved into the reporting party’s vehicle and was unable to avoid the collision.
The rear-end collision caused major damage to the back of the Toyota and caused the vehicle to face sideways on the freeway.
San Bernardino County Fire responded to the scene and pronounced one Rincon deceased at the scene. The driver of the BMW was transported by ground ambulance with unknown injuries.
The California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Office is handling the investigation into the collision.
