Driver killed in crash near railroad tracks in Hesperia identified as Victorville woman

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver killed in a single-vehicle crash near the railroad tracks in Hesperia was identified as Bernadette M. Pena, 37, a resident of Victorville.

On Friday, November 29, 2023, at approximately 2:34 p.m., a reporting party called 911 and advised of a possible traffic collision near Santa Fe Avenue and Sycamore Steet in Hesperia.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that when deputies arrived they located a Hispanic female adult who was ejected from a white Toyota Sienna. The female was pronounced on scene.

Investigators with the M.A.I.T. (Major Accident Investigation Team) responded and conducted their investigation.

No additional details about the crash were available for release. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hesperia Police Department at 760-947-1500.

