Driver killed after crashing into tow truck on 15 freeway offramp in Hesperia

HESPERIA, CALIF. (VVNG.COM) — The driver of a sedan was killed after crashing into the rear of a tow truck Friday morning.

The collision occurred on the Main Street offramp of the northbound 15 freeway on November 20, 2020, at 9:56 a.m. and involved a white 2004 Acura and tow truck.

San Bernardino County Fire and the California Highway Patrol responded to the collision and pronounced the driver deceased on scene.

The driver of the tow truck was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza/VVNG.com)

The Main Street offramp was shut down on the northbound 15 freeway as CHP officials investigated the collision.

Authorities have not released the name of the deceased driver, pending investigation and notification of next of kin.

This is a breaking news story, no further information was immediately available. Please check back for updates.

