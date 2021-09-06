Driver killed after crashing into pole on Air Expressway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed after crashing into a pole Sunday morning in Victorville.

It happened at 11:44 am, on September 5, 2021, at the intersection of Gateway Street and Air Expressway.

Deputies from the Victorville Police Department along with Victorville City Fire responded to the single-vehicle crash and located a blue Toyota Corolla with major front-end damage. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Eastbound lanes on Air Expressway were closed for several hours while deputies with the Major Accident Investigation Team photographed the scene. The official cause of the accident is under investigation.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.