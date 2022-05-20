Driver killed after crashing into large boulder on Highway 18 in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pick-up truck driver was killed after crashing into a large boulder Thursday afternoon in the Town of Apple Valley.

The single-vehicle traffic collision was reported at 5:00 pm, on May 19, 2022, along State Route 18 near Bear Valley Road an area commonly referred to by locals as “dead man’s point”.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, the driver was trapped in the vehicle and the engine compartment was starting to catch fire.

(Drew Rodriguez. VVNG.com)

Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District arrived on scene and reported the fire was out. Firefighters also confirmed the driver of the 2019 Nissan Frontier was dead on arrival and no other vehicles were involved.

The coroners will respond to retrieve the deceased and the identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

