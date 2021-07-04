Driver killed after crashing into City truck assisting on a road closure in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 30-year-old Adelanto man who drove around the scene of a fatal traffic accident investigation died after colliding into a city truck, officials said.

It happened on Saturday, July 3rd at about 11:28 pm, as deputies from the Victorville Sheriff’s Station were investigating a fatal rollover crash that claimed the life of a 31-year-old Victorville woman. The investigation required a full closure of Monte Vista Road, north and south of La Mesa Road.

To assist with the closure, Victorville City Public Works responded. Barricades, signs, cones, and flashing lights were used to notify motorists of the road closure, officials said

During the investigation and for unknown reasons, a 2012 Ford sedan traveling northbound on Monte Vista Road failed to stop for the road closure. The vehicle drove through barricades and collided into a city truck. Deputies heard the collision occur and immediately requested medical aid.

Despite life-saving measures, the driver and sole occupant of the Ford succumbed to his injuries was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation and the identity of the deceased male was not available for release.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy S. Lenihan at the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

