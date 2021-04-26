Driver killed after car crashes into utility pole in Hesperia

UPDATE: The driver was identified as, 31-year-old Samuel Paul McClure III, a resident of Victorville.

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was killed after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Hesperia, officials said.

On Monday, April 26, 2021, at approximately 12:46 a.m., deputies from the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station and rescue personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision at the intersection of Hesperia Road and Mesa Street in the City of Hesperia.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found the vehicle had collided with a utility pole on the northwest corner of the intersection. No other vehicles were involved.

Hesperia Road was blocked in both directions with debris from the collision and the unstable circumstances of the utility pole. The Hesperia Station’s M.A.I.T team was requested to the scene to conduct the investigation.

SCE service crews responded to render the area safe, which resulted in power outages in the area.



According to a sheriff’s news release, “Investigators determined a 2013 Chrysler, traveling north on Hesperia Road at a high rate of speed, crossed over the southbound lanes and entered the west dirt shoulder, and continued north toward the intersection of Mesa Street. The driver was unable to control the vehicle, which overturned then collided into a utility pole, ejecting the driver and causing major damage to the vehicle.”

The adult male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene despite lifesaving efforts by first responders. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The collision remains under investigation and it is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol are a factor in the collision. Any witnesses are asked to contact Deputy D. Holland or Deputy T. Rogoff from the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

