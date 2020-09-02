All News
Driver involved in crash on Hesperia Road airlifted to trauma center
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A helicopter was requested to land at Victor Valley Global Medical Center for a person involved in a crash Tuesday.
The incident was reported as a single-vehicle traffic collision on Hesperia Road, just north of Seneca Drive.
Deputies from the Victorville Police Department, AMR and the Victorville Fire Department arrived on scene just after 5:00 p.m. and found one person trapped in a Gold Chevy Cobalt.
It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extricate the male driver from the vehicle.
Reach 43 landed at VVGMC just before 5:30 p.m. to further transport the man to Loma Linda University Medical Center.
Both northbound lanes of Hesperia Road were shut down at Seneca Drive while authorities investigated
According to a witness, the driver of the Chevy lost control while attempting to avoid a vehicle that pulled out from a nearby business. The Chevy overturned several times as a result.
No further details were immediately available.
