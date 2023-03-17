Driver injured in Wednesday night crash on the northbound I-15 freeway

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man driving on the I-15 freeway was critically injured after a crash that caused the vehicle to overturn Wednesday night.

It happened on March 15, 2023, at about 9:30 pm, on the northbound I-15 freeway, south of Oak Hill Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident logs, a gray Nissan crashed into the trailer of a semi on the right-hand shoulder and the vehicle overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle before it landed upside down in the no.1 lane and erupted into flames. Witnesses reported the entire roof was gone and the vehicle was very mangled. Debris from the wreck scattered across all lanes of the I-15 freeway.

A Good Samaritan in a silver Chrysler 300 stopped at the scene, put the injured driver inside his vehicle, and drove off, per the logs.

A CHP officer responded to the 76 gas station at the corner of Mariposa Road and Ranchero Road where he met with the Good Samaritan and the injured driver.

San Bernardino County Fire responded and initially requested a helicopter to airlift the injured male driver to a trauma center. Firefighters canceled the helicopter and instead decided to transport by ground ambulance.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

(A California Highway Patrol Officer found the victim in the gas station at the corner of Ranchero and Mariposa Roads. — Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

