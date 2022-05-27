Driver injured in crash leaving car wash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A Ford Mustang rolling through a self-service car wash in Hesperia slammed into a wall as it exited the cleaning area Friday morning, leaving the driver and passenger uninjured.

The vehicle was coming off the wash rack at Xpress Car Wash in the 14000 block of Main Street, near Topaz Road, when the driver crashed.

“It’s fully self-service, so no employees were injured, the driver would have had to put the car in neutral while on the wash, maybe they hit the gas instead of their brakes,” stated an employee.

Instead of turning right to leave the car wash tunnel, the Ford drove straight into the wall, breaking through a section and punching a hole through the brick.

Fire officials did not immediately know the extent of the driver’s or passenger’s injuries.

Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

