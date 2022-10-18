Connect with us

Driver injured after crashing into utility pole on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

3 hours ago

vehicle crash into utility pole on mariposa road in hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver was transported to a local hospital after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 6:50 am, on October 18, 2022, in the area on Mariposa Road just north of Joshua Street.

For reasons still unknown, a black 2010 Nissan Altima left the roadway and collided with the wooden pole located on the east side of Mariposa Road.

The crash did not cause any lines to come down, however, the pole was sheared at the base, prompting a response from Southern California Edison.

San Bernardino County Fire arrived and evaluated the young male driver before he was transported by ground ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station.

