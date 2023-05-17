Driver injured after crashing into a semi on Highway 395 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a vehicle was transported to a hospital after crashing with a tractor-trailer on Highway 395.

It happened at about 11:05 am, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on 395 just north of Main Street in Hesperia.

For reasons still unknown, the driver of a black Lexus drove around vehicles and straight into the rear tires of the trailer. The sedan sustained damage to the driver’s side and was disabled in the northbound lane.

Traffic on the highway was jammed in both directions while the vehicle was towed and debris was removed from the roadway. The driver of the semi was not injured. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

